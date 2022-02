Daniil Medvedev celebrated his rise to the world number one ranking with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarter-finals of the ATP Mexico Open on Thursday. The 26-year-old Russian rode a rollercoaster of emotions after learning hed take over the top spot thanks to Serbian star Novak Djokovics quarter-final defeat in Dubai Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information