MTN, Mafab paid $273.6m each for 5G spectrum licence NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission has confirmed that MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications Limited have paid $273.6m each for the Fifth Generation spectrum licence. The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Umar Danbatta, officially confirmed the payment status on Thursday, as the deadline set for the two winners of the spectrum auction elapsed. This is according Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
