Daniil Medvedev moved into the third round of the Miami Open on Saturday with a straight sets 6-4, 6-2 victory over Andy Murray. The world number two produced a near-faultless display against the three-time Grand Slam winner who battled hard but was unable to exact enough mistakes from the Russian. Medvedev will now play Pedro







Source: Punch Newspaper

