2023: Melaye tackles Fayose, warns against de-marketing Atiku, Saraki





A former Senator, Dino Melaye, has called on the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party to caution ex-governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State against de-marketing its presidential contenders for the 2023 general elections, describing him as a presidential gambler. He was reacting to the comments by Fayose against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information