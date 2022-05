Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged Nigerians to take the opportunity that the 2023 general election will offer them to elect a Nigerian who believes in the unity of the country and its people. Speaking to leaders and delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party in Birnin Kebbi, capital of Kebbi State on Tuesday, Wike Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information