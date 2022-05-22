Why users must enable automatic update feature for antiviruses NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission has advised telecom consumers and other Information and Communications Technology end users on the need to always enable automatic update features for AVAST and AVG antiviruses. In a statement released on Sunday by the NCC Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, enabling automatic updates on antiviruses can prevent potential cyber vulnerabilities. Read More
