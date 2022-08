A group, operating under the auspices of Ebonyi South Concerned Citizens, has kicked against the suspension and expulsion of the factional candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Ebonyi South, Mrs Ann Agom-Eze, from the party. The group alleged that the State Government through its agents coerced the Vice Chairman of Umudomi Ward, Mr Nwitte Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper