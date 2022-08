The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has refuted a media report that he ordered the arrest and detention of a blogger, Ahmed Olamilekan, over a purported publication against his person. The PUNCH had reported that Olamilekan, according to his lawyer, had spent 100 days in the custody of the Correctional Service, at the behest of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper