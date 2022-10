SubstitutesMarcus Rashford and Anthony Martialfired Manchester United to a 3-2Europa League victory against Omonia Nicosia. The hosts took the lead after 34 minutes in Cyprus on Thursday when a quick counter-attackended with Karim Ansarifard rifling into the roof of the net. But Erik ten Hag rang the changes for the second half and Rashford helped Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper