Eid Maulud: Federal Govt Declares October 10 Public Holiday





The federal government has declared Monday, October 10, 2022 as public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made this declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated all Muslims both at home and in the diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

Aregbesola, in a statement signed by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, admonished all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance which are deep spiritual virtues and which the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) exemplified, as doing so would guarantee peace, security and harmony in the country.

Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality.

He said, “As the indisputable leader of our race, we must demonstrate responsible leadership in Africa.”

While calling for a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper