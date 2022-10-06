Court to Decide ASUU’s Request to Appeal, Stay Judgment Friday  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, will on Friday decide whether it should grant the request of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to appeal against the judgment of the National Industrial Court which had ordered it to call off its nearly eight months industrial action.

The court will also on the same day decide whether it should grant ASUU’s request to stay the order delivered by Justice Polycarp Hamman on September 21.

Ruling in an interlocutory motion brought by the federal government, Justice Hamman had directed the striking lecturers to resume work immediately pending the resolution of their dispute with the government.

The judge had predicated his action on Section 18 of the Trade Dispute Act that empowers him to make such decisions in the interest of the nation.

Dissatisfied, the university lecturers on September 23, filed a proposed Notice of Appeal to challenge the order of the industrial court.

When the…