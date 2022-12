A boxer representing Imo State, Chukwuemeka Igboanugo, has died during a duel in the ring at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta State. The Imo-born Igboanugo died after losing a fight through knockout to Anambras Prince Gaby Amagor in the 86kg category. Igboanugo was hit in the chin and refused to get up Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper