Reminiscing Over That Tinubu  ‘Chatham House’ Pilgrimage

BY TUNDE OLUSUNLE

Signs that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will run a government by proxy if elected, emerged at his outing at Chatham House, London on Monday. Tinubu who has made a tradition of avoiding public speaking events in the run-up to the February 2023 elections, jettisoned the Arise Television “Townhall Meeting” organised for the major presidential contenders, Sunday December 4, 2022. It was the latest in Tinubu’s non-appearance at similar engagements, since he won the presidential ticket of his party last June.

Last August, Tinubu was conspicuously absent at the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA). Presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Peter Obi, honoured the invite at the conference held in Lagos. Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima, stood in for him. In…





Source: Thisday Newspaper