The Yoruba self-determination struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, has affirmed Professor Wale Adeniran as its new leader following the resignation of Professor Banji Aknitoye. Akintoye announced his resignation on Thursday, in a statement, naming his former deputy, Adeniran, as his successor. According to him, he resigned because of old age and a weak body system, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper