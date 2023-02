Unicaf and the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) proudly announce its newest partnership, aiming to make internationally recognised education accessible to LASAA employees, partners and associates. Prince AdedamolaDocemo, the Managing Director of LASAA, has commended Unicaf for being at the forefront of quality higher education, ensuring that it is affordable and available to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper