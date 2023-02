A man, Ebenezer Alaro, said to be a member of the All Progressives Congress in Ilesa town, Osun State, has been killed by some yet-to-be identified assailants. A statement by the press secretary to the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Kunle Alabi, obtained in Osogbo on Saturday, confirmed the incident. Alabi, who Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper