Police rescue two children sold for N1.6m, arrest four suspects

The Bayelsa State Police Command said that it had rescued two stolen children who were trafficked to Abia and Enugu States and arrested four suspects allegedly involved in the illicit business. A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, on Monday, identified the members of the four-man child-trafficking syndicate as Sunday Aniele, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
