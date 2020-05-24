Ambassadorial Nominees Will Serve Nigeria’s Best Interest – Professionals





By Blessing Nwanaokwo

A group of professionals in Nigeria, under the aegis of Young Nigerian Professionals(YPN), have commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for the nomination of 42 thoroughbred career diplomats as ambassadors-designate, describing them as round pegs, fit in round holes, and truly deserving.

The forum in a statement signed by its chairman, Charles Folayan, said they were elated by the choice of these nominees, some of whom they had interacted with, at Nigerian missions abroad and found to be diligent, hard working and patriotic.

According to Folayan, the forum was confident of the prospective ambassadors’ capacities to deliver on President Buhari’s policies at the global arena whenever they are posted after clearance by the senate.

“We can affirm that this list was carefully put together by the president in line with his foreign policy objectives. The nominees are seasoned diplomats, who have served in various countries with distinction; they are good…





