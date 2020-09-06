Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has promised that after the completion of his tenure his administration would leave behind massive development and infrastructural boost that would proof naysayers wrong. He said with politics over, he was now fully focused on governance as his administration would sought to consolidate on its modest achievements during his first term. Governor […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers With Politics Over, It’s Time To Deliver Governance – Kogi Gov