Remembering Ize-Iyamu’s Class Act At Debate





By Derinsola Simeon Electoral debates are oftentimes about gauging which candidate connects more with voters while presenting policy alternatives to undecided voters. In the end, debates are potential stimulants to the strengths or weaknesses of a candidate. Last Sunday evening, Nigerians were treated to an intense two-hour Channels Television-organised debate between Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper