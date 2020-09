By Salifu Usman, Abuja The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed new technical crews for men and women U-17 and U-20 national teams. This was contained in a statement by NFF’s spokesperson, Ademola Olajire, and made available to media houses, yesterday. The composition saw the return of one-time U-20 Boys’ head coach, Isah Ladan Bosso, with […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper