By Kunle Olasanmi¬†¬† | Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, who was being detained in prison over his suretyship for Abdulrasheed Maina believed to have jumped bail. Maina, a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, is […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper