By NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has expressed shock and sadness over the death of LEADERSHIP publisher, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, who died on friday after a brief illness. El-Rufai, who posted on his social media handles, said the late publisher lived most of his life in Kaduna. The governor condoled the family […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper