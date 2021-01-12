COVID-19: Foundation Donates Food, School Kits, Others To 700 Women, Children In Abuja

About 700 women and children in Gishiri community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) benefited from various items ranging from food items, school supplies and COVID 19 relief materials to cushion the harsh economic reality in the country. Making the donations to the community recently, Amina Ejiofor foundation stated that the relief materials were made […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
