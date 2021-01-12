We Can Help You Manage Your Car on E-hailing Platforms





Managing your car or cars on e-hailing platforms in Nigeria such as Uber and Bolt, can be so tasking E-Car Services provide important services to support you and intending individuals who wants to invest in e-hailing business. The most stressing part is managing drivers. We have drivers already trained by us to drive your car carefully. For car fixing, maintenance and servicing, we have professional mechanics that handles that and car parts dealers that supply us genuine parts. What we do for you! Pay you rental fees at the agreed time Monitor Vehicle, so it will not be over used Carry out vehicle maintenance and servicing Driver Training/ Ensure high Rating Resolve Driver traffic issues E-Car Services takes this stress off you, so you can focus on other things. Head Office Address:E-Car Services Suit FT-8 Alibro Atrium#32 Ekukinam Street, Beside ABC TransportUtako – Abuja For me details: 09096219937, Email us: [email protected] post We Can Help You Manage Your Car…







Source: Linda Ikeji