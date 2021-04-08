Nigeria Receives Stolen Artifact Intercepted In Mexico

BY INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja The Federal Government in its committed efforts towards exploring diplomatic and institutional channels in retrieving stolen priceless artifacts, on Thursday, received one of such stolen artifacts intercepted in Mexico City, Mexico. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, while receiving the artifact from the Charge de Affaires of the Nigerian Mission […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
