BUA's $300m LASUCO Investment Offers Hope For Nigeria's Sugar Sufficiency Target

By
Headliners
-
1



The Backward Integration Programme (BIP), of the federal government on self sufficiency in sugar production is gathering momentum as BUA Group is investing massively at its $300million Lafiagi Sugar Company’s (LASUCO) site. YUSUF BABALOLA writes. One of the focal points of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is how Nigeria can sufficiently feed herself without […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

