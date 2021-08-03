Reimbursement: Fashola Assesses Roads Constructed By Yobe Govt





The Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has assessed 57km Nguru-Machina and 31km Gashu’a-Yusufari federal road projects executed by the Yobe State government for possible reimbursement. Yobe State government has so far constructed four federal road projects of Nguru-Machina 57km, Gashu’a-Yusufari 31km, Damaturu-Magza 77km and Kaliyari-Baimari-Gaidam 109km worth over N20 billion. Fashola while speaking […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper