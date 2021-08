The apex youth body of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has dumped the Victor Oye-led faction of the party which produced Charles Soludo as the party’s governorship candidate for Anambra State governorship poll. The youths, under the auspices of the APGA Youths Vanguard, have endorsed Chukwuma Umeoji as the governorship candidate of the party […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper