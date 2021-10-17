MTN Nigeria Compensates Subscribers For Network Downtime

Nigeria’s largest mobile telecommunications operator, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, has announced compensation for its subscribers to make up for the network disruptions experienced penultimate Saturday. On Saturday, October 9, 2021, MTN Nigeria customers witnessed hours of network disruption caused by an outage that left customers without a connection. The chief executive officer, MTN Nigeria, Olutokun […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
