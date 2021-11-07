Yahaya, Goje Feud Deepens As Ex-Gov’s Daughter Resigns As Commissioner





Dr. Hussaina Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje has resigned her appointment as the Commissioner of Environment and Forest Resources in Gombe State. The resignation was not unconnected to the feud between the state governor, Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya and his estranged political god-father, Senator Goje, who currently represents Gombe Central in the Senate. Goje’s daughter […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper