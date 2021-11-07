Sculptors offer ‘Elixir’ to national issues

THE Sculptors Association of Nigeria (SCAN) will hold the first edition of its juried exhibition titled ‘Elixir’.

Opening on Saturday, November 13, at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos, the show offers an escape from the country’s political, social and cultural issues.

Announcing the exhibition on Wednesday, November 3, Head, Fine Arts Department, Yaba College of Technology, Dr Adeola Balogun, noted that no less than 40 artists would participate.

Speaking on the conceptual framework of ‘Elixir’, Balogun noted that at no time has Nigerian nationhood been called to question like the current time and stressed the importance of peace.

The renowned sculptor said that the rising…