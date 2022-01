Nigerian Singers P-Square has a announced that there will be a ‘P- Square World Tour’ coming up later in the year. One half of the singing duo Peter Okoye popularly known as ‘Mr P’ shared the news via a post on social media on Friday 14, January 2022. The singer wrote “PSQUARE World Tour LOADING…” […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

