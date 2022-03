A forensic sexual assault examiner, Dr Mistura Shogunle, on Wednesday presented her findings before the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in the trial of a 20-year-old fashion designer, Rasheed Fashola accused of defiling a 13-year-old girl. Shogunle was called as an expert witness in the trial of Fashola, who is one of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information