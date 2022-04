The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft operating in the North-East and North-West regions of the country between March 28 and 31, 2022, killed 33 terrorists in coordinated airstrikes in the forests of Borno, Zamfara and Kaduna States. A top military source said the NAF through the Air Component of Operations Hadin Kai, Hadarin Daji and […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

