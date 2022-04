Senate president Ahmad Lawan yesterday pleaded with Nigerians to vote massively for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across board during the 2023 general elections. Lawan said the APC had fulfilled its pledge to do its best in improving Nigerians welfare since it came to power in 2015. The senate president spoke in Ilorin, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information