Pakistan’s parliament has elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country’s new prime minister following last weekend’s removal of Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence. Ahead of the vote on Monday, lawmakers from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party resigned en masse, boycotting the election of Sharif, the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information