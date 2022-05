Deputy Senate President and All Progressives Congress( APC) aspirant for the governorship of Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday released a wide ranging manifesto which he described as the work plan to build a new Delta State. In a statement which he personally signed, Omo-Agege described the manifesto as “The EDGE to build a new […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information