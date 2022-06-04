Warri Kingdom, T’suut’ina Nation Enter Trade, Investment Pact





The Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III and Tsuut’ina Nation Calgary, Canada, has entered into a bilateral investment understanding to partner in the areas of renewable energy, agriculture, trade and cultural exchange.

This memorandum of understanding (MoU) was reached Thursday on the second-day visit of the Warri monarch to Canada during a roundtable discussion with business leaders and investors where they expressed commitment to explore to partnership for mutual interest.

Ogiame Atuwatse III, who was accompanied on the investment drive trip by his wife, Olori Atuwatse lll, High Palace chiefs and other member of the delegation also highlighted the rich potential of Warri Kingdom and harped on the need by all stakeholders to close ranks in order to address environmental degradation and the impact of climate change.

The revered monarch also embarked on a guided tour of Tsuut’ina nation in company of Andrew JR Onespot Xakiji Sidodi, who stated that they both…





Source: Leadership Newspaper