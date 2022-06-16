Kwara Approves 4 Promotion Arrears For Teachers





Kwara State Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq has approved four promotion arrears for teaching and non-teaching staff of secondary schools in the state. The promotion approval covers 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The state’s commissioner for communication, Hon. Olabode Towoju announced this during a media chat organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Towoju who rolled out the giant strides of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration in the last three years said the governor had earlier approved similar promotions for the teachers in the basic education sector.

Consequently, Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has fixed dates for the conduct of examinations and interviews for its teaching and non-teaching staff due for promotion for years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The executive chairman of the Commission, Malam Bello Abubakar, disclosed that the dates for the promotion examinations and interview were…





Source: Leadership Newspaper