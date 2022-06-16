Zendaya reacts to rumors alleging she’s pregnant with her first child

American actress, Zendaya has reacted to rumors alleging that she’s pregnant with her first child. 

 

The rumours started spreading faster after a prank video on Tikktok featuring a fake sonogram photo that was photoshopped to look as if the 25-year-old actress had posted it herself surfaced online. Kris Jenner was also seen in the fake video. 

 

‘I love you. Halfway there,’ read the fake caption that was meant to look as if the actress had written it.

 

 

On Wednesday evening, the Euphoria star took to her Instagram Stories to set the story straight, complaining that people are ‘just making stuff up for no reason.’ 

 

Zendaya is currently dating, actor Tom Holland.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

