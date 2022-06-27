Johnvents Industries To Realise Nigeria’s Cocoa Export Potential





Johnvents Industries, an indigenous cocoa processing company, has expressed its desires to realise Nigeria’s cocoa exports potential to boost foreign exchange earnings with the processing of 5,000 metric tonnes of cocoa for exports to Europe, US and Southern Africa.

This, it said, will provide the needed attraction for foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country.

It would be recalled that Johnvents Industries Limited launched its 15,000 metric tonnes automated cocoa processing factory in Akure, Ondo State and announced its first export to the tune of $1million in February 2022.

The company in a statement sent to LEADERSHIP hinted that it aimed at boosting Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings with its leading indigenous cocoa processing factory which has processed about 5,000 metric tonnes of cocoa while positing that this comes six months after the launch of its multi-million dollar factory in Ondo State.

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director of Johnvents…





Source: Leadership Newspaper