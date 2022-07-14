Osun Guber: PDP Laments Denial Of Venue For Mega Rally





Hours to Osun State governorship election campaign deadline, the state chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lamented the denial of access to spacious facilities for its mega rally slated for Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Recall that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held their mega rally to roundup their electioneering campaign at Osogbo township stadium on Tuesday.

Addressing journalists at the party secretariat in Osogbo on Thursday, the caretaker chairman of the party, Dr. Akintunde Adekunle, regretted that all efforts to access convenient space for the gathering proved futile as the state government was adamant in its decision to deny PDP the facilities.

He disclosed that the party applied for three facilities namely, the township stadium, Mandela Freedom Park and Osun Technical College playing ground consecutively but Osun State government refused the applications.

“After due consultations with prominent stakeholders in the state, including our…





Source: Leadership Newspaper