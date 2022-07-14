FG moves to institutionalise apprenticeship system to tackle unemployment in Nigeria

In a bid to tackle the huge unemployment crisis in Nigeria, particularly among the youths, the Federal Government is seeking to institutionalise an apprenticeship system of skills acquisition as a means of grooming employable skills and reducing poverty in the country.

Speaking, on Thursday, at the National Skills Summit organised by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) in Abuja, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Richard Otunba Adebayo, lamented that there was a huge vacuum of skilled power force in Nigeria.

According to him, “what the Government, however, finds quite worrisome is that although most of our programmes get the expected outcomes in terms of jobs…