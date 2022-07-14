Homeless man arrested for allegedly defiling toddler in uncompleted building in Ibadan

A 27-year-old homeless man identified as David Oladokun, has been arrested for allegedly defiling a toddler in Ibadan, Oyo State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, July 12, at Olunde, Ajiyo-Ajoro areas along Olomi-Ayedun road.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the girl was left with a family friend by her mother and was playing outside the shop of her guardian when the suspect stylishly lured her, picked her up and took her to an uncompleted building opposite a hotel at Ogo Oluwa junction, Olunde Ajiyo-Ajoro area.

The suspect was said to have gagged her mouth so that her screams would not attract the attention of those around the area and then defiled her with penetration.

The guardian and other neighbours who were searching for the girl reportedly noticed the suspect trying to run away.

This made the searchers stop him, held on to him, after which he led them to the uncompleted building where they found the girl bleeding.

The…