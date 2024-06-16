American pastor sentenced to 35 years for stealing churches





A Texas pastor has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after a jury convicted him of stealing three churches valued at more than $800,000.

Whitney Foster, 56, the pastor at the True Foundation nondenominational church in Dallas, was sentenced after he was convicted of theft of property involving three local churches, Dallas County prosecutors announced.

Foster was the pastor of a small congregation that did not have a physical place to meet. Foster was accused of stealing real estate from three local churches after prosecutors said he filed fraudulent property deeds, listing a fake pastor or other church officials of the congregations from which he was found guilty of stealing property, officials said.

On the deed documents, he listed his church as the grantee in his own name. The value of the three properties totaled more than $800,000, prosecutors said.

The First Christian Church in Lancaster, Texas, Canada Drive Christian Church and Church at Ninevah were listed as…