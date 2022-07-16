2 Herdsmen Remanded For Amputating 60 Year Old Father’s Wrists





Minna Magistrate Court No1 has ordered that 2 herdsmen should be remanded in Minna Correctional custody for amputating the wrist of their 60 year old father.

The presiding chief Magistrate Hajiya Fati Hassan Umar who handed down the order on directed the police to expedite action in ensuring the arrest of the two fleeing suspects said to have conspired to amputate the 60 year old man.

Bello Usman, age 25, and Shehu Abubakar also 25 years old conspired among themselves along with Shede Umar and one other person simply known as Alhaji Kai, to commit the heinous crime

They are standing trial on two count charges bordering on criminal conspiracy and causing grievous harm.

The police prosecutor Inspector Aliyu Yakubu Kuta said the two charges contravened section 97 and 246 of the penal code

The court was told that on the July, 7 2022 at about 1100 hours, one Abdullahi Rebe of Pyata village, in Bosso local government area of Niger State reported at the Bosso divisional Police…





Source: Leadership Newspaper