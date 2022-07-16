Physical punishment: Destructive rods stunt little minds’ potential, produce negative impacts

Mrs Ronke Hammed, a mother of three, is worried about how to ensure that her 11 months old son takes to corrections. Unlike the older sisters, he goes from tearing books, colouring the wall to fighting the sister over her food.

“Except you shout, when he is throwing tantrum, he will not stop. Sometimes, I am tempted to beat him using a small stick, when I get upset. Maybe if his father was more around, he would help to ensure that he is less troublesome,” she said.

Also, as a result of Mr Adeniyi’s endless beatings, Henry, a 10-year-old junior secondary school two student often had trouble concentrating in mathematics classes.

“I remember the day I gave a wrong answer…