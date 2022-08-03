NANS Demands Sack Of Education Minister Over ASUU Strike





Following the expiration of the two-week ultimatum given to the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, to proffer solution to the lingering Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) strike, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for the immediate sack of the Minister.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on July 19, 2022 gave Adamu a two wee-ultimatum to resolve the ASUU strike and ensure students return to classes.

While the ultimatum elapsed without any positive result, ASUU also extended the strike by another four weeks.

But, reacting to the development in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Wednesday, NANS president, Comrade Sunday Asefon, said it was abundantly clear that the Minister of Education lacked the capacity required to manage such an important ministry as the Ministry of Education.

“He has shown over the years his lack of capacity, know-how, and adequate understanding of the complexity of educational management.

“This…





Source: Leadership Newspaper