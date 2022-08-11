120m African Youths To Watch Tiwa Savage London Concert





Multiple-award winning Nigerian singing sensation, Tiwa Savage, will be streaming live the final leg of her ‘Water and Garri’ live performance to at least 120 million Airtel TV mobile phone patrons in Africa.

The concert is slated for Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the London’s O2 Brixton Academy Arena, at 21.00 hours WAT.

The feat will be achieved in collaboration with UMG Africa, Kiswe and Nigerian streaming innovator, AMDM Africa.

Tiwa has decided African youths can watch her live from London, via Airtel TV, without paying the normal 5 US Dollar charge patrons outside Africa are required to pay, by simply downloading the Airtel TV App.

When asked why she removed the subscription charge for African youths, Tiwa Savage said; “I empathise with the cost of living struggle that African youths are facing every day to make ends meet. If I can bring youths some joy for a few hours and remove the subscription fee for at least one of my shows, then let it be my way of giving…





Source: Leadership Newspaper